AXA Mansard is committed to environmental protection; celebrates World Environment Day

AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of AXA, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management has announced its commitment to promote environmental protection awareness as it joins the world to celebrate World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is celebrated on 5th June every year. The theme for this year’s celebration is, ‘Time for Nature,’ with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.

In his statement, Chief Executive Officer AXA Mansard Insurance Plc., Mr Kunle Ahmed said, “At AXA Mansard, we aim to reduce the environmental impact of our operations through the management of energy, paper and water consumption as well as reducing our overall emissions and waste.

AXA Mansard therefore reiterates its commitment to:

• Reduce our energy consumption through a focus on energy efficiency solutions that optimize the usage in our buildings.

• Reduce our office paper consumption and minimize the use of paper for our marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators.

• Reduce our water consumption in all AXA Mansard’s facilities.

• Reduce the emissions derived from our business travel by minimizing the number of long-distance trips of our employees, stimulating the use of alternative means of communication.

• Seek suppliers that support us in this journey through their solutions and business practices following the guidelines set in our Responsible Procurement Strategy.

To support the implementation of these commitments AXA Group has developed specific policies and guidelines applicable to the whole Group.

Commenting further, Mr Kunle Ahmed said, “Protecting the environment is a major step towards protecting the wellbeing of people and all living creatures. As we celebrate World Environment Day, we must all take conscious steps to reduce activities that impacts the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.”

AXA Mansard Insurance plc was incorporated in 1989 as a private limited liability company and is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in November 2009.

He concluded, “It’s our collective responsibility to manage our impact on the environment by reducing resource use and promoting climate change awareness throughout the world”.