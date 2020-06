AXA Mansard drives USSD code usage as an alternative channel for service consumption

AXA Mansard, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has announced its plans to deepen insurance and pensions penetration whilst improving the investment culture in the country by driving its USSD code usage as an alternative channel for service consumption.

The USSD code *987# tagged the ‘one code for life’s big issues’, is designed to give users a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans. Users will have an easy, quick and convenient channel to buy new products and policies, renew existing policies and make payments for Value Added Services. The USSD code is intended to improve customer experience and reduce turnaround time for all transactions.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Bayo Adesanya, Chief Digital Officer at AXA Mansard noted that “The digital world is advancing at a very fast pace. Organizations thus need to match the pace of this dynamic world by designing initiatives and creating platforms that allow their consumers to remain at the cutting edge of global digital transformation”.

The USSD code also enables subscribers to perform various activities which include purchase airtime, payment of utility bills, account opening and account balance check.

Also speaking about the initiative, Mr. Deji Tunde-Anjous the Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard Investments said, “The world is rapidly accepting the realities of a remote lifestyle and the onus is on every service provider to ensure customers are met at the point of their needs. For us at AXA Mansard Investments, our customers have found the USSD code at these times extremely useful and convenient in making liquidations requests and monitoring their accounts. We will continually seek for ways to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances”.

Mr Adesanya concluded by saying “With the USSD Code, all the encumbrances associated with premium remittance, liquidation requests and account monitoring have been resolved, giving our clients an exceptional experience at any touch point of our services.”

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.

About the AXA Group

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 62 countries. In 2018, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 102.9 billion and IFRS underlying earnings to Euro 6.2 billion. At December 31, 2018, total assets amounted to Euro

79,033 million, versus Euro 73,065 million at December 31, 2017. The AXA ordinary share is listed on

compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 – Bloomberg: CS FP

– Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA’s American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY. The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD. It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme’s Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

About AXA Mansard

AXA Mansard was incorporated in 1989 as a private limited liability company and is registered as a

composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. AXA Mansard was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.

AXA Mansard Insurance plc is rated B+ by A.M. Best (2016) for Financial Strength.

