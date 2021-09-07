AXA Mansard bags Market Leader Award in the Insurance Sector

AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of AXA Group, a global leader in Insurance and Asset Management, was recently recognized as the market leader in the insurance sector and was honoured with an award for this achievement.

This was made known at the Marketing Edge Awards Ceremony which held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the D’podium International Event Centre Ikeja, Lagos.

The award reflects the prominence AXA Mansard has gained over the years within the Nigerian insurance industry, which itself is an attestation to the value created by the company’s unrelenting commitment to excellent service delivery and its immense contribution to further deepen the industry.

Speaking on the award, Jumoke Odunlami, chief customer and marketing officer at AXA Mansard said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a market leader within the country’s insurance space. Our business is to protect people over the long term and in this business, trust and solid relationships are paramount. We really appreciate this feedback from the market that we are doing things right.

For us, this is an opportunity to restate our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs in our actions and processes in line with AXA’s value proposition of going from being just a payer to be a partner to our customers”.

AXA Mansard had in recent times introduced several innovative policies and initiatives to address perceived needs of society. A few noteworthy mentions include the Telemedicine Services, which the company championed in the insurance sector; the delivery of medications at homes of enrollees; and the mental health awareness and support programme.

The company also recently introduced “owambedriver.com”, a gamified motor insurance platform where customers can find out what type of drivers they are, by simply playing the game. The company has also recently launched new products such as the Business Insurance Plan, No-Yawa and Malaria plan which is designed specifically to meet the needs of SMEs and Emerging customers.

Recognizing the importance of AXA Mansard’s brand strategy in maintaining industry leadership, Jumoke concluded by saying, “I really appreciate the Marketing team for their hard work in ensuring that our commitment to service excellence is effectively communicated to our customers and the general public. Their effort has led to the company’s recognition through this award”.