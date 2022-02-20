Awoyomi, MD NETCO launches three books on Nigeria’s oil industry

Managing Director (MD) of National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO), Johnson Awoyomi has launched three new books on the Nigerian oil and gas industry, aimed at deepening knowledge on the challenges of the industry.

The out-going MD of one of the subsidiaries of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited also used the occasion to mark his 60th birthday anniversary and retirement in Lagos.

The books are: The Cost of Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria; Cost Engineering and Cost Control of Medium to Major Capital Projects, and Maximizing Government Net Revenue in the Oil and Gas Industry – ‘Cost Engineering Perspectives’.

The book on The Cost of Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria was reviewed by Adeyemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream of NNPC. According to him, the Cost of Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria is a lucid narrative of the concept of “War Rooms” in the evolution of fuel scarcity in Nigeria as well as the cost the users of the product bear anytime there is fuel scarcity.

He posits that the author explains what fuel scarcity is and its causes, the concepts of Fuel War Room – its operations and governance; typical standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that are developed and deployed in fuel war rooms and their applications.

According to Adetunji, the book also provides a comprehensive answer to the cost of fuel scarcity for a country like Nigeria using the principles of Total Cost Management and whether the cost of fuel scarcity is sustainable or not as well as proffer solutions such as deregulation or not, focus on renewable energy such as wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon dioxide among others and also provides some short and long term remedies to deal with the perpetual monster called “Fuel Scarcity”.

Greg Akhibi, Supply Chain Commercial Manager, Shell Nigeria, the book reviewer of Maximizing Government Net Revenue in the Oil and Gas Industry – Cost Engineering Perspectives, said the book is an intellectual guide for project management practitioners, project engineers, project managers, cost engineers and project controllers, project owners and contractors.

According to him, it is a manual introducing the principles of Cost Engineering to beginners in Cost Engineering and Project Controls and it also contains some simple-to-apply techniques and tools on cost control of both large and medium-sized projects.

Besides this, it also examines the imperatives of cost engineering principles concerning capital programmes management efficiency and discipline.

Lola Amao, CEO, Lonadek, reviewed Maximizing Government Net Revenue in the Oil and Gas Industry – Cost Engineering Perspectives” and posits that the author in the third book provides the reader with a step-by-step guidance of how organizations, operators, joint venture partners and government can maximize their net revenues from the oil and gas industry.

Read also: NGA calls for deregulation of gas value chain

According to her, Awoyomi started by introducing the subject ‘Cost Engineering’ vis-à-vis National Development and Successful Project Management delivery before delving into detailed strategies on: Maximizing Government net revenue from the oil and gas sector, controlling the cost of crude oil production, crashing the contracting cycle, cost benchmarking of Joint Venture Projects, improving owners cost estimating practices and processes.

She states further that the author also explained the cost to joint ventures (JV) partners, how to deploy best practices in total cost management cost and the need to develop historical project cost database and recommended them to any organization, operator, Joint Venture Partner and Government that really wants to maximize its net revenue from exhaustible natural resources like oil and gas.

Melee Kyari, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC and chief launcher of the books, in a virtual address, lauded the author for addressing some of the issues affecting the oil and gas industry in the books as well as various efforts he has put in at various times to help address the problems of fuel scarcity in the country.

He also said the books will help future generations to understand some of the issues confronting the industry.

Prior to being MD of NETCO, Awoyomi was the Group General Manager (GGM) of the Engineering and Technology Division (ETD) of the Nigerian National and Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Senior Technical Assistant (STA) to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (MSPR), Nigeria (2016-2019) when he was appointed to support the minister in overseeing the daunting task of reforming and institutionalizing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the oil sector.