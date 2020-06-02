Awotan dumpsite being re-modelled  creates 12,000 jobs from Waste to wealth initiative in Ibadan

The clean and green initiative of Governor Seyi Makinde has created 12,000 direct jobs for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled income earners in Oyo State, through the on-going rehabilitation at Awotan dump site.

The rehabilitation of Awotan and Ajakanga dumpsites shows that the project has birthed 500 registered private companies that are engaged in refuse collection at the 11 LGAs in the 1st phase of the programme.

Each registered company invested in the purchase of minimum of 2 refuse collection trucks valued at N24million and each truck employs a minimum of 6 persons in its day to day running.

According to the Contractor handling the project, Idowu Salawu the scheme, called clean and green initiative, has engaged 6,000 direct employment opportunity. Each, presently engaged 500 PSP operators having six personnel managing the 1,000 trucks with drivers, motor boys and 4 refuse parkers engaged on a permanent basis”.

“Other employments created from the scheme include 100 daily workers at the host community of Awotan, Apete and Akufo in Ido Local Government Area where the ongoing rehabilitation of dumpsite has provided jobs for about 100 refuse dump scavengers and construction workers that make their daily livelihood at the dumpsite”, he added.

Salawu, whose company, Macpresse West Africa Ltd. is handling the project further said the total value of investment injected into Oyo state economy is estimated at N12billion from private sectors just to add value chain into waste management in line with international best practice.

The contractor who showed journalists at the site round the on-going work said when completed the projects would make better positive economic impacts on the people of the state.

He added that since the opening of the dump site, over ten million metric tonnes of waste had been dumped so far and with this, Oyo State can take advantage and produce thousands of megawatts of electricity for the good people of the state.

The Residents of Oyo state, especially Awotan environs, he said have been assured of the Oyo state government’s commitment to eradicating all health hazards and environmental pollution threat that the Awotan dumpsite may pose.

“The dumpsite which sits on a 25-hectare large expanse of land was not utilized to the optimum because of the lack of access roads to reach the other ends of the site, many waste disposal trucks offload their contents at the entrance because they cannot reach the ends; we have constructed about 1km road network to link all the dump hangars we have compartmentalize”, he added.

He said they are currently doing the landfill reclamation and landfill remediation to cover the refuse with soil as this has the potential of generating up to 1 megawatt of power on each compartment. This is in line with the state government’s plan to make a renewable energy hub out of the dumpsite.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Bashir Olanrewaju assured that the dumpsite was being upgraded to meet international standard and practice of waste disposal and evacuation, while exploring the option of converting waste to wealth through recycling.

He noted that the first thing the contractor had to combat was air pollution that has contaminated the atmosphere around Apete dumpsite.

He said “that is what we achieved in the first few days. We have reduced the stench to a non-existent level.”