Awabah, PensionTech company unveils Lolo1 as brand ambassador

Awabah, a foremost Micro Pensions company in Nigeria has announced Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo1 as its first brand ambassador. The announcement was made at a recent signing ceremony held at the PensionTech company’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tunji Andrews, chief executive officer, Awabah Nigeria, stated that the choice of Adebowale-David as the brand ambassador was in recognition of her success as a likeable and versatile personality over the years, excelling in various fields, especially in the fields where Awabah’s core target audience play, the informal sector.

“Having Lolo1 join the Awabah family is very significant, especially as we rapidly expand across the Nigerian market. For us, creating a financial ecosystem around Africa’s informal economy is key, and having someone like Lolo who can seamlessly communicate this to our teeming fans is a welcome development,” Andrews stated.

He also noted that the signing is coming at a critical point when Awabah is planning to launch in the FCT and Rivers state.

On her part, the elated ambassador thanked the company for the recognition and opportunity to represent Awabah to a broader audience.

“As an actor and comedian, I am excited to join the Awabah family to promote the Pensions message to my colleagues, friends and fans. Flourishing at the peak of one’s career and retiring into penury and lack should now be a thing of the past with Awabah and I am happy to have been chosen to champion that message,” Adebowale-David stated.

Since it commenced operations in January 2021, Awabah already has its footprints in Lagos, Kwara, Edo and Oyo states and has registered over 12,000 people into the micro pension scheme.

Although Awabah’s core product is micro pension, its approach to building sustainable financial security for workers in the informal sector is to create a bouquet of micro-financial services that cater to the lifelong needs of these workers and make them available and accessible on demand.