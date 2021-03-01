Avuna Group takes position in tech-driven human capital consulting

The Avuna Group with its influence spread across technology, retail, manufacturing and professional services, has acquired a stake in JobsGate, a human capital technology & consulting firm. JobsGate is a Pan-African recruitment and consulting firm established to render forward thinking services centered around the future of work to firms of all sizes and in all sectors. The acquisition is part of the vision of Avuna Group to contribute to the framework and systems that will support in building great businesses and organisations in Africa.

It is also one of the most strategic acquisitions by Avuna Group, enabling it to expand its professional services reach beyond the existing media and retail consulting setup (Detail and Avedia) and allowing the group to leverage already existing client base.

With the move, there is a clear understanding that human capital is one of the most critical factors behind any company’s success. Therefore, the need to ensure the right people, with the right talent, skills, experience and mentality are aligned with the organisational strategy. Also, being a technology-driven and innovative organisation, Avuna Group is excited to lead JobsGate into the next phase of digitization in the human resource industry, that will go on to impact the building of organisations, businesses and institutions with the capacity to change the socio-economic narrative of Africa, and to compete with the rest of the world in terms of systems, structures and work culture.

JobsGate led by Simon Elisha and Jackson Udobong is on a mission to change the people management landscape in Africa through dedicated and proprietary technology. JobsGate consulting services include Business Performance and Strategy, Recruitment, Management Advisory, Human Resource Planning, Human Resource Administration, Job Evaluation, Succession Framework Development, Process Mapping, Organizational Architecture, Statutory Compliance, as well as, Learning and Development.

The company also engages its own Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools specifically developed and tailored for Africa to sufficiently handle all areas of companies operations such as Payroll and Benefit Administration, Compensation Management, HR Policy and Procedure Development, Employee Management, Employee Self Service, Procurement and Sales, Leave Management, Accounting, Payroll, File Management, Employee on-boarding and Off-boarding, Performance Management, Employee Engagement Surveys, among others. The vastness of their offerings puts them in good stead against industry giants like Human Manager, Xceed365, SeamlessHR, Myjobmag, Hotnigerian Jobs, Jobberman, among others.

Speaking on the acquisition, Brian Edwards, head investment analyst at the Avuna Group, noted that, “Our coming into this space is a new chapter for us, as it further expands our professional services reach, which is a big part of our group. Our interest was initially predicated on founder’s passion, how driven Simon was about the project. Then seeing some of the tech they had worked on and how far ahead they were in comparison with what was readily available was the major determinant”.

“Our people know us to have a unique human resource vision and further control of the tech to achieve that makes perfect sense.

“I have great expectations for the firm and where we can take it by the grace of God. This is really the kind of growth we’re going for this year, consolidating and building on our already existing arms. We are passionate about service and this stride is in keeping. Some may suggest human resource technology at this time is a bold vision, but what is a vision if it is not”, he concluded.