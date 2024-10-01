Avoid land dispute, Olubadan warns Ibadan traditional chiefs

Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo State has warned the newly-installed traditional chiefs (Mogajis and Baales) to avoid land dispute matters.

Oba Olakulehin made this declaration during the installation of six new Mogajis and five Baales. The installation of the new Mogajis and Baales was held Monday at the Olubadan palace, Oke Aremo Ibadan.

Those who were installed as Mogajis included; Adeyemi Sikiru Soladoye, as Mogaji Apabiekun family, Ita- Olukoyi, Labo area, Kazeem Akinro who became Mogaji of Oluyege family, Oje Eleni, Ganiyu Abiola Jimoh Odegbemi who emerged as Mogaji of Odugbemi family, Agbede Adodo area, Ahmed Ishola Olohuntoyin who became Mogaji of Akinsinde Akindawonru compound, Idikan area and Owolabi Olanrewaju Adedeji who was installed as Mogaji of Otin family, Idi Arere area.

The new Baales included Adegboyega Moshood Makinde, who was installed as Baale of Olokuta village in Oluyole local government area, Mufutau Abonde who became Baale of Mokola community in Ibadan North local government area, Oderinlo Ismael Adedolapo Ajani who became Baale of Isebo village in Egbeda local government area and Rasaki Afeez Temitope who emerged as Baale of Orankan Balogun village in Akinyele local government area.

Oba Olakulehin who spoke through the Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, warned the newly installed Mogajis and Baales to avoid land dispute matters and be of good conduct in their respective domains.

The monarch while speaking further, noted that the new Mogajis and Baales are the representatives of the Olubadan and the Olubadan-in-council and should mind their behaviors not to tarnish the image of Ibadanland.

“I admonish the newly installed Mogajis and Baales to be of good conduct as they have become representatives of the Olubadan and his council in their respective domains.

“I urge you to embrace peace and understanding in dealing with your respective families and communities. Take note that the honour being bestowed on you, if abused, can be withdrawn”, he said.

