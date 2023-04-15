Aviation strike: MMA2 opens emergency situation rooms, alleys safety fears

The management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, (MMA2) Ikeja, has said it has activated Emergency Situation Rooms, to monitor and act accordingly on the industrial action by the Aviation Workers Unions.

On Friday, April 14, 2023, the unions issued a notice of a two-day warning strike, starting from Monday, April 17, 2023.

The notice, which followed an earlier 14 days ultimatum issued by the unions over the alleged government’s failure to implement the conditions of the service agreement between it and some aviation agencies, if carried out, would likely paralyse activities across al Airports terminals across the country.

The protesting unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

Others are the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services.

Given the disruptive nature of strike actions to flight schedules and economic activities generally, Oluwatosin Onalaja, Head of Corporate Communications at BASL, said his company commiserates with the unions and wishes there was another way out.

“We sympathise with the government. We equally identify with the needs of the unions. We understand this is a dicey situation, and one that must be confronted with equity and acceptable means that would not create further pains for the wellbeing of the people, businesses, and the Nigerian traveling public in general,” Onalaja said.

On the impact of the strike on wellbeing of all users and businesses at MMA2 Terminal, BASL, alleys the fears of terminal users, informing that high-level security measures have been activated to forestall any unforeseen circumstances.

” We have opened Emergency Situation Rooms already. These comprise the senior Management team, representatives of the entire security officials present at the terminal -DSS, Police, Army, NSCDC, Aviation Security (AvSEC), and some representatives of the union,” BASL spokesperson said.

“The purpose of this among others, is to beef up security and wellbeing, and as well as to ensure people are safe and all infrastructure and assets are well protected.

” It is a difficult time for all, but we hope all issues can be resolved on time so normal traveling activities can resume.”