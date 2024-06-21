Aviation minister flags-off construction of Gusau International Airport, Zamfara

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has flagged off the construction of Gusau International Airport, Zamfara State.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the Airport Site on Kaura Namoda road, Gusau, and was attended by a host of dignitaries, government officials, and community leaders. The project is an initiative aimed at enhancing the state’s infrastructure, boosting economic growth, and improving connectivity within Nigeria and beyond.

In his remarks, the Aviation Minister emphasised the importance of the Gusau International Airport project for the region. “The construction of Gusau International Airport is a testament to our commitment to developing the aviation sector and promoting regional growth. This airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities in Zamfara State and its environs,” he stated.

Dauda Lawal, Governor of the state, expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for its support and highlighted the project’s potential to transform Zamfara State.

“This airport is a vital component of our development agenda. It will facilitate trade, attract investment, and contribute significantly to the socio-economic advancement of our state. We are determined to see this project through to completion, and we appreciate the Honourable Minister’s dedication to this cause,” said the Governor.

The construction of Gusau International Airport is expected to be completed within the next few years, with state-of-the-art facilities designed to handle both passenger and cargo flights. This initiative is part of a broader plan to modernize Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, ensuring safer and more efficient air travel.

The event concluded with a ceremonial groundbreaking, symbolizing the official commencement of the construction work.