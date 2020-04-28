Avale Africa deploys its Covid-19 response strategy to provide food for Maroko community, Lekki

In continuation of Avale Africa’s solidarity with the communities and people most severely hit by the emergency lockdown, it partnered with Lekki Foodbank Friday, 24th April 2020 to provide food to the people of Maroko community of Lekki, Lagos. This collaboration was facilitated by the donation from another of its corporate partners, Enov8 Solutions.

Avale provides a platform for socially-responsible individuals and Corporates to support vetted NGOs in providing necessary relief to persons with verified needs. A thousand meals were distributed to beneficiaries who have come to trust the sponsors and volunteers of this initiative for daily amelioration. The CEO of Enov8, Richmond Ogigai, thanked Avale Africa for ensuring a smooth execution of the outreach, and committed to exploring more collaborative opportunities in supporting the welfare of the economically challenged during and beyond the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown.