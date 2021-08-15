AUN BoT mourns Joda’s exit, says he’s accomplished elder statesman

The Board of Trustees of American University of Nigeria (AUN) has expressed a deep sense of loss over the death of Ahmed Joda.

In a statement signed by Senator Ben Obi, chairman of AUN BoT, it said: “We received the news of the death of our pioneer Board of Trustees Chairman of the American University of Nigeria AUN, with deep shock and sadness.

“Ahmed Joda, CFR, was an accomplished elder statesman, journalist of repute and a seasoned administrator par excellence.”

The statement said that Joda’s track record in public service remains unparalleled and that his patriotic posture in the service of his fatherland is not only legendary but a virtue all public service holders should emulate.

“As our foundational Board of Trustees Chairman, he set the stage for the transformations and successes recorded at the American University of Nigeria.

“We have lost one of the finest statesmen of our time, a complete administrator and a role model to those of us who admire decency and decorum in public service,” Obi said.

“May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest, and give his immediate family the needed fortitude to bear his regrettable demise,” the BoT chairman further said.

Obi also said: “We also extend our deepest sympathy to the government of Adamawa State, his friends and well wishes, may God grant them the required grace to bear such a huge loss. Rest on, Alhaji Joda, CFR.”