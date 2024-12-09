Auctioneers’ President calls for professionalism in governance, urges support for Tinubu

The President of the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, Alhaji Aliyu Kiliya, has emphasized the importance of professionalism in governance and called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu to ensure the success of his administration.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the auctioneers’ president advised Tinubu to ensure that government ministries and agencies engage certified professionals for auction-related activities. He decried the trend of awarding auction mandates to non-professionals, warning that such practices could lead to inefficiencies and potential controversies.

“I have witnessed cases where agencies entrusted auctioning tasks to unqualified individuals. When problems arise, how will they defend such actions?” he asked.

Kiliya emphasized that correcting these lapses and involving professionals would enhance transparency and efficiency in the disposal of government properties. He expressed hope that such reforms would restore confidence and professionalism in the sector.

Kiliya also emphasized the importance of collective action and prayers in addressing the nation’s challenges. “Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must make it work. This requires supporting the President through our actions and prayers,” he stated.

Kiliya, a former Secretary of the Board of Survey for the defunct North Western State, highlighted the significant challenges Tinubu inherited, noting that achieving meaningful progress would depend on giving the administration time and unwavering support.

“The policies of the present administration are for the good of Nigerians, but there is a need for proper orientation by federal agencies to educate the public. We, as elder statesmen, will continue to play our part in supporting the nation,” he added.

He urged citizens to contribute to national progress through good conduct, prompt tax payments, and prayers. Alhaji Kiliya expressed optimism about the country’s future, assuring Nigerians that better days lie ahead.

He called on both Muslims and Christians to unite in praying for the nation’s peace, unity, and development as it transitions to greater heights.

