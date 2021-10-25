Attack: Makinde to install CCTV cameras at Abolongo correctional centre

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday visited the Abolongo Correctional Center in Oyo town and promised to take immediate steps, including the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to protect the facility.

The correctional centre was on Friday night attacked by unknown gunmen and who freed hundreds of inmates. The gunmen also killed a soldier and an Amotekun operative during the attack

But the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), on Saturday, said 262 inmates who escaped from the Oyo Medium Security Custodial Centre have been rearrested.

Speaking after an inspection of the attacked centre, Makinde said he has ordered that the main road leading to the facility be immediately graded.

A statement from the chief press secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa indicated that Makinde also promised to install security cameras in the facility and link same to the security situation room in the state.

“This is shocking and, unfortunately, we lost a soldier and an Amotekun operative. Another person is on danger list at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as we speak

“In the main, investigation is still on-going and we cannot say precisely whether this is an isolated event or the beginning of a wider issue that we have to deal with. But whatever the case is, we have made an assessment and taken some immediate decisions.”

“We have asked that the main road to this facility be graded immediately. “We will position security cameras here and link it back to our security situation room. It is not just only for this facility but for other correctional facilities in the state,” the governor said.

He added that the government was also making a list of critical state assets that must be protected while the exit and entrance points into the state be properly monitored. The governor said almost 300 inmates that escaped from the facility were still on the loose, and efforts were ongoing to arrest and bring them back.

“About the high-profile suspects here, people are very quick to start talking about conspiracy theories. What I can say is that investigation is still on. Yes, there were high profile criminals that were held in this facility.

“Again, I will appeal that our people should be calm. We have challenges around the country – banditry, insurgency and terrorism. And we can only deal with those issues when we have the people in alignment with what the leadership is trying to do.

“So, they should please believe that their leaders will tell them the exact situation of things at the appropriate time.”