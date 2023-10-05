Atiku wants rival candidates’ support in fight for justice

Atiku Abubakar , former Nigerian Vice President has extended an appeal to the 2023 presidential candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, urging them to unite with him in the pursuit of justice for Nigeria.

Atiku made the call during a world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, following the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU), as ordered by an American court.

The disclosure of Tinubu’s certificate by CSU has stirred considerable reactions across the nation. Speaking in the capital city, Abuja, Atiku underscored that his endeavor wasn’t driven by personal interests but rather aimed at advancing justice and accountability for the entire country.

“This quest is not for or about Atiku Abubakar; it’s a quest for the enthronement of truth, morality, justice, and accountability in our public affairs,” Atiku emphasized. He called upon a broad spectrum of Nigerian stakeholders, including well-meaning citizens, thought leaders, religious figures, traditional authorities, community leaders, and political figures, to rally together for this noble cause.

Specifically addressing Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, along with leaders from various political parties, Atiku implored everyone who shared his passion for Nigeria’s welfare to join forces in the campaign. The objective is to establish and uphold the principles of accountability, justice, morality, and integrity in both the nation and its governance.