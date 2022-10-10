Atiku pushes hard into South East, South-South

In a strong push to make a statement in the South East and South-South geopolitical zones ahead of the flag off of his campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Monday, October 10, 2022, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Dan Ulasi as Technical Adviser to the Presidential Candidate on Contact & Mobilisation (South East) and Don Pedro Obaseki as Media Presidential Consultant.

The appointments are with immediate effect. A statement by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, said on Sunday.

“Ulasi, who hails from Anambra State, is an experienced politician who has served the Peoples Democratic Party in different capacities both in Anambra State and at the national secretariat of the party.

“Pedro, is a seasoned media personality from Edo State with rich experience in political communication,” Ibe stated.