Atiku promises to root out APC, seeks A/Ibom PDP delegates’ support

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to root out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the party as evil.

Atiku made the pledge while consulting with Akwa Ibom PDP delegates in Uyo, the state capital, saying if elected eventually as president, he would reunite the country.

He also said that he would create jobs, strengthen security, and improve education if elected Nigeria’ s president.

“I have earlier listed five fundamental issues I want to tackle; to reunite our country again because the APC has divided us and brought a lot of disunity. No one would be discriminated against on the basis of religion or ethnic group.

“APC is evil. May God forbid that you vote for APC. I am going to deal ruthlessly with insecurity; I will increase the police, I am going to tackle the economy, create more jobs and empower the private sector – they are the engine room of the economy. I will also improve the education sector

“I am going to restructure this country. I will devolve more power and responsibility to the State and Local Government,” he said.

Atiku, who acknowledged the fact that Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State was also in the race and should ordinarily be voted for by Akwa Ibom people, however, appealed to delegates to vote for him, saying that in a democracy there is right to freedom of ideas and right to disagreement.,

“Ordinarily, you should vote for your governor because he is your son. But if for any other reason, you cannot vote for your governor due to your right to disagree, I am here. Why I am here is because the founders of PDP in Akwa Ibom State have been my brothers, friends and contemporaries till date,” he said.

In his response, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Aniekan Akpan pledged to unite as a party to rescue Nigeria.

“We will unite to kick APC out of Nigeria. We will unite as a party. APC is an embarrassment to Nigeria. It is only with APC that a train would stop on a railway for the operator to go and buy diesel. We must unite to rescue and restore Nigeria,” he said.