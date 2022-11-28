Atiku promises improved funding, support for creative industry

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to support the creative industry with necessary incentives if elected in the 2023 general election.

The former vice president made the pledge in Lagos during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in Nigeria’s creative, cultural and innovative industry.

Speakers during the discussion included top artistes and entertainment entrepreneurs such as Ayo Animashaun; award-winning director, Kenneth Gyang; ace creative director, Papa Omotayo; talent manager and music executive, Efe Omorogbe, media entrepreneur, Agatha Amata, among others.

Atiku said the industry has what it takes to crash the unemployment rate and generate huge revenue for the country if necessary support is given.

He promised to create an enabling environment for players in the industry by providing funding, training and capacity development, adding that the funding would be liberalised and distributed through banks or agencies in order to make it accessible to the players.

“This industry is a livewire for our economy. A sector that provides employment, especially for the youth, is not one to be toyed with. This sector can provide us huge revenue if well harnessed.

“The way forward is to increase funding for arts and liberalise the process of acquiring that fund. If you give me the opportunity, I will do it because it is essential.

“I reject direct CBN intervention and encourage the private sector to be part of this, the government cannot develop all the funds needed,” he said.

While identifying the challenges in the industry, being an owner of radio and television outfits, Atiku called for effective collaboration with the stakeholders on how to address loopholes in the sector.

He commended the stakeholders for their patriotism which he noted has enabled them to provide jobs and contribute to the economy despite many challenges and the lack of sufficient support.

“I understand your challenges which I am also facing because I own a television and radio station, I face the same problem of access to water and electricity as well as bad roads, so I want you to regard me as one of you.

“I look forward to a close collaboration with you on how we can develop the sector and explore its potential; it is a multi-billion income-creating sector.

“If we work together, we can make it, and I look forward to another meeting before the election to agree on some modalities on how things will be done,” he said

Atiku’s running mate and Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the experts who spoke at the session for identifying and proposing solutions to the challenges in the sector. Okowa said Nollywood would manage the Delta State-owned film village in Asaba which would be commissioned by the former vice president in December.

“There would be a new Nigeria if we work together to defend our land and take pride in it. “We can make Nigeria work again through collaboration with the aim to rebuild the foundation,” he said.

Earlier, Omorogbe, a creative entrepreneur, identified the major challenges confronting the music industry to include piracy and Nigerians’ unwillingness to pay music royalties. He said less than 10 percent of music consumers paid royalties which was not encouraging.

According to him, the Nigerian music industry was huge but not properly tapped.

The executive producer of Hip TV, Animashaun, noted that the enabling environment for the creative industry must be created for businesses to thrive.

Founder, Africa International Film Festival, Chioma Ude, said there was a need to have more film festivals to showcase Nigerian and African creative content. She said training and capacity building should be prioritised and upscaled.

Also speaking, Agatha Amata, said the entertainment industry was a goldmine waiting to be tapped. She said all Nigeria needed was to go digital.

The event which had the crème de la crème in the industry, including top actors and musicians, was held spellbound by the beautiful rendition of Great Nation by Timi Dakolo.