Atiku parleys with Rivers stakeholders in Abuja

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, on Sunday night, met with stakeholders from Rivers State and vowed to implement his five-point covenant with Nigeria if elected.

Atiku, who regretted his inability to campaign in Rivers State, said “we did not wish for this; it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.

“Our campaign and indeed the PDP subscribes fully to the position that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.”

Atiku said he was connected with several families in Rivers State; a relationship that has endured for decades, long before politics.

“That is why I remain confident of the support of Rivers people for PDP and our presidency.

The PDP flag bearer promised to revamp the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and restructure it to become an enduring platform for unleashing the creative energies and potentials of the youth in Rivers.

“Rivers State and Rivers people are bound by destiny to be critical stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Atiku/Okowa presidency in multiple ways.

“Let me therefore reassure Rivers people that the state will regain its preeminent position in the governance and politics of Nigeria.

“Among other dividends, the transportation infrastructure in Rivers State will receive priority attention. The existing seaports will be expanded to increase economic activities that will have a multiplier effect on the economy of Rivers State for the prosperity of our people.

“The uncompleted rail line from Onne Port to join the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, which has been on the drawing board for decades, will be completed, while the deep seaport in Bonny will receive immediate attention.

“The completion of the East-West Road will be a cardinal priority commitment for our presidency. The international airport in Port Harcourt will receive increased attention and investment to become a truly regional hub.

At a meeting with national assembly candidates, Atiku also promised to improve transparency and accountability as well as reduce the cost of governance by improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste.

“We commit to reduce multidimensional poverty by 40 percent over the next four years and put food on the tables of Nigerians again,” he said.