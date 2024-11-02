Atiku, Obi knock FG for detention, prosecution of minors over #EndBadGovernance protest

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Peter Obi have denounced the detention and prosecution of minors accused of participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest.

On Friday, Nigerian police presented the minors, some of whom reportedly fainted, for arraignment before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The 75 suspects, aged between 12 and 15, face ten charges, including terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny due to their involvement in the nationwide protest.

Justice Egwuatu granted bail to 67 of the minors, setting the bail at N10 million each. They had allegedly been detained since their arrest on August 3.

In separate statements on their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts, both Atiku and Obi expressed deep concern over the incident.

Atiku shared his outrage, comparing the treatment of the children to scenes from a “Nazi concentration camp,” and criticised the government for its disregard for the vulnerable, especially children.

“For emphasis, Section 11 of the Child’s Rights Act guarantees dignity of the child. It states that, ‘Every child is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person, and accordingly, no child shall be subjected to physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment, including sexual abuse; subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,’” he noted.

The opposition leader condemned the government’s actions, saying, “It is reprehensible that a man who claims to have fought for Nigeria’s democracy and led protests now demonizes those who decide to demonstrate against the effects of his harsh and draconian policies.”

He also highlighted the right of children, especially those impacted by the government’s policies, to peaceful protest as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Child Rights Act, adding, “A nation can be assessed by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens. It is saddening that even underage children are not spared from the wickedness of T Pain.”

Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, echoed similar sentiments, remarking on the poor treatment of the children despite their custody under the federal government.

“The offense being alleged against these suspects, including minors, is protesting against bad governance that was directly affecting their livelihood and which our constitution under a democratic dispensation guarantees them,” he said.

He noted that many current officials had championed the Constitution’s protection of peaceful protest while in opposition.

“Moreover, our status presumes that suspects deserve some dignity, even in a correctional home as human beings,” he added, stressing the importance of respecting human dignity in a global community.

The former Anambra governor also called on the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Human Rights Commission to investigate this “inhuman treatment of minors” to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Share