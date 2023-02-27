Atiku leads in Akwa Ibom presidential election result

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained a strong lead in the Presidential election held on Saturday, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Uyo, the State capital.

According to the result, PDP has won in 19 of the 23 council areas so far released while APC won in three local government areas .

The Labour party snatched a lone victory in Ibiono Ibom council area, a stronghold of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate, Bassey Albert.

The announcement of more results continues today.