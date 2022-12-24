Atiku greets Christians at Christmas

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has sent a goodwill message to Christian faithful at Christmas.

In a statement he personally signed a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, Atiku stated: “On behalf of myself, my family and our great party – the Peoples Democratic Party, I extend my felicitations to our Christian Brothers and Sisters on this joyous season of Christmas.

“May the good Lord grant you and all yours unlimited joy and sustained happiness. May His Divine intervention grant our dear country Nigeria Tranquility, Peace and Prosperity.”

He urged all Nigerians to remain steadfast ahead of the all-important 2023 general election.

“Let us remain steadfast in prayers for a greater Nigeria after the elections of next year that will be a shining example for our present and future generations.

Merry Christmas.

“May God bless you and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.