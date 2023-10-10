Atiku clears the air on SSCE certificate forgery, says he used ‘Sadiq Abubakar’ to sit for exam

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has refuted claims of forgery in his Senior Secondary School Examination, asserting that he used the name “Sadiq Abubakar” for the exam.

Dele Momodu, the owner of Ovation Magazine and former director of strategic communications for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign council, reported that Atiku Abubakar provided this clarification in response to allegations of certificate forgery made by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This explanation from the former vice president was shared on Momodu’s social media page.

Read also:Atiku submits new evidence against Tinubu in Supreme Court

Momodu tweeted, “The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON) which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: “Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abuakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?” – ATIKU ABUBAKAR CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response… I SALUTE ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR…”

This situation arises in the midst of allegations of certificate forgery against President Bola Tinubu.