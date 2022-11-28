Atiku appoints Pedro Obaseki as director of research, strategy and documentation

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Don Pedro Obaseki as Director of Research, Strategy and documentation.

The appointment was announced through a press release signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, on Monday.

Obaseki, a seasoned scholar, broadcaster and political communicator, had previously been appointed as presidential consultant on media to the PDP presidential candidate.

Read also: Buhari wants Tinubu as next president; he’s Nigeria’s worst enemy

The new appointment, however, is without prejudice to the earlier assignment that Obaseki undertakes.

According to the press release, his new appointment takes immediate effect.