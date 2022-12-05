Atiku appoints Olusunle as media aide

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president of Nigeria, has announced a veteran media personality, Tunde Olusunle as Special Adviser of Media and Publicity.

A press release signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe says the appointment takes effect from December 1, 2022.

Olusunle, a scholar, author and media guru, holds a PhD in media arts and has decades-long experience in media relations.

He has served previously as media adviser to three former governors and was special assistant to former president Olusegun Obasanjo.