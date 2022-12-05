2023: OAL list poverty, unemployment, weak judiciary as priority areas for next president

Ahead of the 2023 general election, poverty, unemployment, and weak judiciary among others, top the Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) new policy report detailing the challenges facing the country and areas in which presidential candidates should make a focal point in their agenda.

The report, which is for 2022 has as its theme, ‘Big Issues for the 2023 General Election’.

The newly released report previews several issues that need urgent intervention in a bid to reposition the country while suggesting policy issues to address matters of national unity.

The report listed, disunity, economic challenges, unemployment, weak and inefficient judiciary, international relation/foreign policy, corruption and energy crisis as areas which should be of concern to 2023 presidential candidates and should be a priority for the next president after succeeding the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The report further stated that recent engagements by the presidential candidates since the campaigns began several weeks ago have been silent on how the issues would be tackled in their manifestos.