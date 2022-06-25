Atiku Abubakar applauds Supreme Court’s judgement on Electoral Act

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has applauded the recent Supreme Court ruling over the contentious Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The apex court had on Friday held that President Mohammed Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami’s request to the National Assembly to delete Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act amounts to an abuse of the judicial process.

Accordingly, Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The former vice president admitted on his Twitter handle, @atiku, that “The ruling of the Supreme Court on Section 84 (12) is commendable.” “It affirms my position on the independence of the judiciary and the other arms of government, namely the legislature and the executive, which is the bedrock for the development of any nation.”

He advised that “Under no circumstance must one arm lord over another arm of government. –AA”

Earlier, the House of Representatives praised the Supreme Court for kicking out the suit filed by the president and AGF to alter section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the spokesman of the House of Representatives, said that the judgement was a victory for democracy, the advancement of the tenets of the rule of law, and the protection of the integrity of the separation of powers.

“We make a law that you believe at the time of making that law was the legislative intention channelled towards blocking an existing gap in the electoral space. Following the agenda of the House to carry out a thorough Electoral reform. You’re confident that such laws made without bias made for the people of Nigeria will stand the test of time, and will stand every test to check its credibility, viability, constitutionality and otherwise.” He said he believes that the action of the National Assembly portends protection from executive interference in the workings of the legislative arm of government.