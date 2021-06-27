At 7, RevolutionPlus awards outstanding staff, others

It was a night of glitz and glamour as RevolutionPlus Property, a leading real estate giant, rolled out the drums to celebrated its 7th anniversary.

The event which took place at the Five Palm Oniru, Lagos, on Saturday was well attended by prominent leaders, including Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Larry Izamoje, CEO of Brilla FM, Peter Rufai, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO Slot Systems, Toke Benson Awoyinka, special adviser to the governor of Lagos State on Housing, and Taiye Ige, MD Hotsport Media.

Also in attendance were celebrities such as RevolutionPlus brand ambassadors Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, Testimony Jaga and Broda Shaggy, as well as Yvonne Jegede, Is-bae-u and Blessing Sunday.

The anniversary celebration saw the official launch of its conglomerate, The RevolutionPlus Group, whose vision is “building a sustainable future together”.

Read Also: RevolutionPlus to become official partner of the NFF

Speaking at the event, Bamidele Onalaja, the group managing director, expressed happiness to be surrounded by friends, family, customers and partners.

“None of these would have been possible without their support. With the launch of our new Group, we intend to create an ecosystem where we will cater to your everyday needs at one point or the other since we now deal in feeding, clothing, shelter, in fact all essentials according to Maslow’s hierarchy of need,” he said.

The company also recognized the contributions of its realtors and staff with awards such as the Top Selling Realtors, Top Selling Staff and Long Service Awards. Winners went home with awards and gifts items such as AC, washing machine and generators, while every winner got an all-expense paid weekend getaway to Ibeshe.

The event was compered by Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st and DJ Exclusive was the official DJ.

RevolutionPlus, whose vision is to be the number one real estate company in sub-Saharan Africa as well as the world, started operations in 2014 and has six branches in Nigeria – Lekki, Ikeja Abeokuta, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt – with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.