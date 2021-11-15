ASUU threatens fresh strike over FG’s failure to implement agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial action over what it described as the government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoU) it signed with the union before the last strike action was called-off.

The union consequently gave the federal government three weeks to address all issues or all members would be forced to withdraw their services across the country.

ASUU had in December 2020 called off its strike action after agreeing on major issues with the Federal Government, which borders on inconsistencies in IPPIS payment, funding for revitalization of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) promotion arrears, and renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement.

Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU’s national president, speaking after the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Abuja, said the issues are still lingering, and despite its meeting with the minister of labour, and employment, Chris Ngige on 14th October 2021.

“It is painful that our Union may soon have no other way of securing the implementation of FGN-ASUU collectively bargained agreements and redressing the criminal neglect of welfare issues of our members by State Governors. Governments of Nigerian should be held responsible should ASUU be forced to activate the strike it patriotically suspended,” Osodeke said.

“We call on all vice-chancellors, as the main drivers of the system, to join us in this mission to safeguard the waning image of our universities. They have no business trading honorary degrees and academic positions for personal and immediate gains; thereby smearing the collective integrity of committed scholars and other patriots who are working day and night to uplift the system that produced them.”

“Our union shall not shy away from taking the fight to administrators of Nigerian universities as well as internal and external agents who are and external agents who are bent on compromising the standard ASUU has consistently laboured to protect and improve.

“Finally, we call on all patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria to prevail on the federal and state governments to act fast to prevent another round of industrial crisis in Nigeria’s public universities.”

Osodeke said ASUU is fully committed to upholding academic integrity in universities and will work to make them more globally competitive. He added that the union is equally committed to promoting industrial harmony in the Nigerian University System for as long as all stakeholders are willing and committed to play their parts.

The union further lamented the state of insecurity in the educational institutions which are gradually becoming a norm, saying the security architecture in the country has almost collapsed.

“There is need for government to ensure porous borders around the northwest and northeast to mitigate the spread of terrorists and bandits from neighbouring countries, and increase political will and determination to end insecurity,” the president urged.

Meanwhile, the union kicked against the appointment of the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, as a Professor at the Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri and has launched an investigation into it.

The national president also debunked reports that ASUU was in agreement with the position of ASUU FUTO Branch on the appointment.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth. ASUU, as a Union has never supported, promoted, or endorsed any illegal appointment or promotion of academics in any Nigerian University, including those of its members. As a Union, we have always insisted on strict adherence to due process and the rule of law in all aspects of university administration and governance,” he said.

Osodeke said the union rejected the ASUU-FUTO Committee’s report and has set up an independent committee to investigate all issues surrounding the controversial appointment of Pantami as a Professor of Cyber Security in the University.

“Thereafter, the position of ASUU-NEC shall be made known to the public. In addition, another committee shall visit the ASUU-FUTO branch with a view to determining the role of members in the controversial appointment and report back to NEC for further action,” the ASUU president added.