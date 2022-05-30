ASUU Strike: We have provided thousands of employments to students – Event Planners

The Professional Event Planners and Vendors Association of Nigeria (PEPVAN) said on Monday, created thousands of job opportunities for students that are home over the ongoing strike by university lecturers.

The body stated most students that hitherto had been idled at home since the over five months industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have been gainfully engaged in event planning and vendors activities in the country

Adekunle Adetunji , President of the association who disclosed this while on a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun at his office in the State Secretariat in Ibadan said “Our activities overtime has given students that are home over the ASUU strike action so much to do and they are the better for it as they now also employ their mates and younger ones to package small and medium scale events and making their money.

“We don’t just engage them, we give them formal training on event packaging, catering services, wedding compere (Alaga Iduro and Alaga Ijoko) among others, which is to their benefits.”

The PEPVAN President however used the occasion to appreciate what he called the giant strides of the present administration in Oyo State in the creation of enabling atmosphere for sociology-economic development, through landmark projects like construction of road networks, State-wide streetlight project, employment of teachers and other categories of State employees as well as improvement in the health, security and other sectors.

He pledged the support of his members to the Seyi Makinde-led administration towards the governor’s second term election success.

In his response, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun appreciates the leadership of PEPVAN and called for their unrelenting support towards taking Oyo State to an enviable position among other States in Nigeria.

The Professional Event Planners and Vendors Association of Nigeria (PEPVAN) was established in December 2014 and has members across the nation numbering over five hundred.