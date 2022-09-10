ASUU strike: Parents tell state varsity to pull out

The Parents/Stakeholders Forum (PSF) of the Benue State University Makurdi, has appealed to its ASUU members to pull out of the national body of ASUU to enable them to catch up with accumulated academic calendar years.

This appeal is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Tser Vanger, on Saturday in Makurdi.

It quoted the PSF’s chairperson, Keziah Agundo, who expressed concern about the unutilised academic calendar months, explaining that the “pull out” would enable them catch up with accumulated workload.

She said the 2020, 2021 undergraduate programmes had yet to be matriculated while the 2022 Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examinations (UMTE) admissions were ongoing.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Joseph Iorapuu, calls for the resumption of academic activities in the school.

He explained that most of the grievances of the teachers bordered on funding.

The statement also indicated that the meeting was attended by top management of the university, including the BSU branch chairman of ASUU, Victor Tarnongo, who promised to present the demands of PSF to the appropriate authorities.