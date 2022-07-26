ASUU strike: Labour begins nationwide solidarity protest

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other national bodies are currently protesting in parts of the country in solidarity with the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Since February 14, 2022, Nigerian students have been idling away at home over failure of government to honour the agreement it entered with the Union years ago. Some other unions in the tertiary institutions are also on strike due to the failure of government to meet their agreement.

Read also: FG declares NLC’s proposed ASUU solidarity protest illegal

The labour Union resolved to hold the action despite appeal by the federal government and alert by security agencies. It is currently holding in Lagos state and Oyo state; and will continue in other parts of the country tomorrow July 27.

Scores of protesters who stormed the street carried placards with several inscription such as ‘”End ASUU strike now!”

Another placard read, “Reduce the cost of governance now, save the masses from poverty and hunger.” “Enough is Enough!”, “No to IPPIS inconsistencies “, “Save the assessment from poverty and hunger”, “stop importation of petrol, revive the refineries !” among others.

The police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have deployed personnel in critical infrastructure and facilities in response to the strike.