ASUU: Labour unions join protest in Oyo

Labour unions in Oyo state on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had called on workers across the country to embark on a two-day nationwide protest.

In Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, some of the unions and associations that joined the protest include members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Trade Union Congress (TUC), NULGE and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Others are NUPENG, JUSUN, SSANU and NASU.

As early as 7.30 am thousands of people thronged the streets as they moved from the State secretariat of the NLC in Ibadan through various streets to the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi.

The protesters display placards bearing different inscriptions condemning government’s insensitivity.

Some of placards read :Bring our children back to school, they are your future #openourhigherinstituions.

For the sake of our children’s future. FG sign asuu/FG negotiated agreement among others.