ASUS launches Vivobook 13 Slate OLED detachable laptop

Taiwanese multinational computer and phone hardware and electronics company, ASUS, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 launched the first 13.3″ OLED Windows detachable laptop – which is the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

The fun-filled 2-in-1 Windows 11 device which is the world’s first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop1 —rewrites the rules to make it easier to enjoy everything, everywhere making it easy to carry just one device for both work and entertainment.

Speaking at the online launch event, Nicole Dezen, Corporate Vice President, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp, said “Windows 11 provides users with the best productivity, casual gaming and entertainment experiences, and the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED delivers on all three.”

Built with a brilliant OLED touchscreen and quad-core Intel® processor, the device is vivaciously styled and amazingly versatile, with a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170° hinge. There’s also a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, neatly stored in a handy magnetic pen holder so it’s always to hand. This do-it-all laptop is equally at home in landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard, so writing, typing, or watching at any angle in any environment is effortless. It’s the passport to a new world of freedom!

By 2022, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in several unique editions, including two Artist Editions designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. These exclusive editions are themed to reflect modern pop culture, expressing the true individuality that Vivobook stands for.

In addition to the standard model, early in 2022, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions that reflect contemporary pop culture and celebrate individuality. The Artist Editions are designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. Steven Harrington is a Californian contemporary artist, and his Artist Edition offers a unique design inspired by his quirky art pieces. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition is a surrealist take by this London-based contemporary artist.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the master of entertainment, thanks to its big 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touchscreen — capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors — that puts ordinary tablets in the shade. The display has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio that provides a full-screen viewing experience when watching movies and TV shows — unlike a 16:10 or 4:3 display. It’s also PANTONE® Validated with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate, vivid colors, and it’s DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and brilliant highlights. Along with its incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this means it brings out every detail, even in the darkest scenes. This OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection, too, with naturally lower blue-light levels — up to 70% lower than an LCD display — that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

Completing the exhilarating entertainment experience is the powerful quad-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, which uses a smart amplifier to safely drive the four wide-range speakers at their maximum possible distortion-free volume — up to 3.5 times louder than with a standard amplifier — for rich and clear audio.

Ultrafast WiFi 6 is enhanced by ASUS WiFi Master Technology for more stable, more reliable connectivity. Owners can take advantage of these benefits via the free one-month Xbox® Game Pass Ultimate that’s bundled with Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED makes it easy to pursue creative hobbies and interests with its responsive touchscreen and high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0. Pop this Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0-compliant stylus out of its magnetic holder and it’s ready to write, draw or annotate with its 4096-level pressure sensitivity, 5-350 gram pen-tip force and 266 Hz sampling rate.

The four interchangeable pen tips have different textures that mimic 2H, H, HB and HB pencils, providing a truly natural feel for sketching and drawing. Charging is easy via any USB-C charger, and when paired via Bluetooth® the shortcut button provides intuitive one-click functions, such as taking screenshots or navigating to the next page of a presentation. It’s perfect for taking advantage of the free Adobe® Creative Cloud® subscription, which includes one month’s access to all the world-renowned Adobe creative apps.