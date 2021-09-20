ASUS expands product line with ProArt solutions launch

As part of its efforts to continually improve its products, ASUS mobile, a multinational computer hardware and electronics company has launched a more comprehensive array of new ProArt solutions, an expansive selection of Windows 11 laptops and PCs for creative professionals and prosumers,

The recently launched product line ranges from new laptops, a desktop, a projector and a motherboard, all with improved displays and peripherals. The new line-up enables content creators of all types to thrive with optimal workflows and unique innovations.

Samson Hu, co- Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Asus technologies, said the newly launched products align with the company’s identity as an innovator who tries to turn imaginations into realities so as to deliver incredible experiences for creators and tech professionals.

“At our core, we are innovators who take pride in bringing our best ideas to life. So, today’s line-up delivers incredible experiences for creators, by creators to turn imagination into reality,” he said.

In order to provide expansive possibilities for creators, ASUS continues to leverage strong partnerships, as a key partner of ASUS, NVIDIA delivers the industry-leading NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs, as well as the best support option for creators with NVIDIA Studio including app accelerations, dedicated Studio drivers, and exclusive apps like NVIDIA Broadcast and Omniverse.

All the new laptop and PC models will ship with Windows 11, or be eligible for a free upgrade when the new OS is available.

Other than the launch of the new ProArt solutions, ASUS is also introducing a number of new laptops for creators like the Zenbook Pro, Vivobook Pro X and Vivobook Pro series laptops hence providing a more complete offering to fulfil the needs of a wider range of creators and fit more usage scenarios.

“The all-new ASUS Zenbook, Vivobook, and ProArt Studiobook series will inspire content creators with its power and performance, coupled with the ability to upgrade to Windows 11, users will experience new levels of productivity and creativity,” said Nicole Dezen, Vice President, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp.

For highly mobile creators, Zenbook Pro Duo series laptops are masters of multitasking, while lifestyle creators can enjoy Vivobook Pro X laptops, the ultimate powerhouses for next-generation creativity, and Vivobook Pro for vivid visuals and high performance.

These laptops for creators are enhanced by features specifically designed for creative work, such as the unique ASUS Dial feature and the exclusive ProArt Creator Hub software, and are also NVIDIA Studio validated products.