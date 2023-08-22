Assembly suspends Osun’s staff audit indefinitely

The Osun State House of Assembly has directed the consultant handling the staff audit of workers in the employment of the state government, Sally Tibbot Consulting, to suspend the process until further notice.

The directive of the lawmakers was conveyed by Adewale Egbedun, the speaker of the House, on Monday, after an emergency meeting to review the petitions written against the consultant.

Civil servants had on two different occasions disagreed with the consultant on the mode of the auditing and other issue.

The latest face-off happened last Friday when the staff of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN), who were being verified, accused the consultant of molestation during the exercise which took place at the Centre for Black Culture and Understanding, Osogbo.

They accused the consultant, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, of calling a professor a bastard.

The speaker, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu, further constituted an ad-hoc committee to look into the issues around the petitions and come up with necessary recommendations.

Consequently, all relevant stakeholders have been invited to the House of Assembly for a meeting on Tuesday, August 22, by prompt.