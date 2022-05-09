Aspirants may reach consensus on presidential candidate – Saraki

A presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections, Bukola Saraki, says aspirants on the platform of his party, PDP, can still reach a consensus on who will fly the party’s ticket before the presidential primaries.

Sakari, who visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo before meeting the Ogun State PDP delegates in Abeokuta on Monday, said consultations and political alignments were still ongoing among the presidential aspirants and he was sure that a consensus candidacy being planned between him and another aspirant, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, would be fruitful.

He said: “I am here to see PDP delegates, I’m going to the party secretariat now but I can’t come to Ogun State and not pay a visit on our father (Obasanjo). We thank God for his health, his energy and passion for this great country.

“I’m confident that I’m worthy of the kind of leadership this country requires; I can provide that leadership. In my consultations with delegates across the country, I can see a chain, people are looking for capacity, people are looking for someone who can unite the country, and people are looking for somebody that is not about North or South.

“We need somebody who has the experience, somebody who can stand, who is bold and courageous, somebody who can unite us because without unity, we cannot go anywhere and somebody who can be a bridge between the private sector and public sector. We need investment, a country where 80 percent of your revenue is being used for debt servicing, we cannot develop like that,” he said.