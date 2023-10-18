Ashiru replaces Umahi as deputy Senate leader

The Senate has appointed Oyelola Ashiru, a senator representing Kwara South, and Onyekachi Nwebonyi, another senator representing Ebonyi North as the deputy leader and deputy chief whip of the Senate respectively. Ashiru was previously the deputy whip of the Senate and his former position has now been taken over by Nwebonyi.

This change was announced by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, on Wednesday during plenary.

Ashiru, who before the change, was the deputy chief whip of the Senate, assumed the position of deputy Senate leader following the appointment of Dave Umahi as the minister of works by President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the Senate has proceeded with its retreat and will resume plenary on October 24.