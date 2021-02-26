Ashama solar project to boost power supply with 200mw

The Nigerian electricity supply is set for a boost as the Ashama solar project launches with a promise to offer the energy market a cheaper and cleaner energy supply.

Set on 304 hectares of land, the Ashama 200 MW Solar PV Power Plant, which is located in Aniocha, Delta State, is the largest solar energy project in West Africa and is being promoted by B&S Power Holding Pte, a Singapore-based renewable energy company with biggest completed projects in South Africa, Egypt and Morocco, and Sunnyfred Global, a Nigerian investment company.

Speaking at the media chat and project roadmap presentation of the solar PV power plant at Sheraton Lagos, Victor Fodeke, co-founder and vice president of Green Plinth Africa, consultants and strategic partners to the project promoters, noted that the project is timely now that the country needs an urgent boost in its energy supply to sustain industrial and business activities for economic growth.

According to the professor, African countries need to embrace renewable energy especially solar because while Africa contributes less than 4 percent to emission, it is going to be impacted more by climate change than advance countries, which have technologies that would reduce the impact.

“The 200mw solar project will reduce about 200 million metric tons of carbon, curbing gas emission, sanitizing the climate and offering healthier life for Nigerians,” he said.

In his address via zoom, Abubakar Sambo, vice-chancellor, Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto and chairman,

Minister’s Policy & Technical Advisory Committee on Environment, noted that when completed, the project will be a major addition to the much-needed clean electricity in Nigeria.

Pointing out the benefits of renewable energy, the professor noted that, “Renewable energy makes the energy system resilient, and that is important to prevent power shortages. It makes urban energy infrastructures more independent from remote sources and grids. Businesses and industries invest in renewables to avoid disruptions, including resilience to weather-related impacts of climate change. Renewable energy is accessible to all and that is good for development”.

He also noted that renewable energy creates jobs, as well as, emits no or low air pollutants, which is better for health.