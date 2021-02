There are 7 million households ready for immediate deployment of solar home systems across the six geographical zones of Nigeria, according to a study, pointing to a growing off-take market for off-grid connections. The study for which Sustainable Energy for All partnered Shell-seeded off-grid energy impact investor All On, focused on how to achieve economies…

