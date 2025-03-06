L-R: Andrew Otike-Odibi (exporter/investor), Ofon Udofia (Executive Secretary, IEOM), and Joy Eke-Ejiofor (lecturer, Director of Entrepreneurship, Rivers State University)

…Export trainers want to create alternative to ‘Yaboo-boys’ business

As Nigeria’s non-oil export rises to $5.5bn, experts have floated mass recruitment scheme into the non-oil export army by opening a development scheme for students.

According to Ofon Udofia, executive secretary of the Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM), the plan is to turn students from importers and consumers of foreign exchange (forex) to exporters and earners of forex.

This, he said, is to help mobilise and army of forex earners and exporters that would reduce pressure on demand for forex and on the naira.

Unveiling the IEOM Student Academy in Port Harcourt, Thursday, March 6, 2025, Udofia pointed to the yearly growth in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector from $2.5 billion in 2021 to approximately $5.5 billion in 2025.

He said the upward trend highlights the immense potential within Nigeria’s economy. “There are countless opportunities for young Nigerians in export—whether in agriculture, fashion, processed foods, technology, or creative industries. In regions like the Niger Delta, high-value exports such as seafood, artisanal crafts, and specialty agricultural products can create sustainable income streams.

“The challenge, however, is bridging the knowledge gap—ensuring that more Nigerians understand how to access global markets, comply with international regulations, and build sustainable export businesses.

Introducing the Student Export Development Program (SEDP).”

He said the Student Export Development Program (SEDP) is an initiative specifically designed to introduce young Nigerians to the world of export. “It is not just about theory; it is a practical, hands-on program that equips students with the skills and tools needed to participate in global trade.”

The executive secretary said the programme is structured around three key objectives: “Capacity Building – Training students on export processes, compliance, service exports, and product packaging to prepare them for international trade.

Hands-On Experience – Providing mentorship, internship opportunities, and exposure to trade exhibitions, where possible, to help students learn in real-world environments.

“Business Support – Connecting students with resources and networks that can help turn their export ideas into viable businesses.”

He said the programme is not just about exports but about creating a new mindset among young Nigerians—showing them that they can build legitimate, successful careers in international trade. “The internet holds vast opportunities beyond the familiar, and with the right guidance, students can use it to build businesses that operate across borders.”

Introducing the IEOM Academy, the online learning platform of the Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM), he said he was highlighting one of its flagship programs—the Student Export Development Program (SEDP).

“Since our inception, the Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM) has been dedicated to equipping businesses and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate international trade successfully. Through our membership program, we provide access to industry insights, specialized training, and a strong network of professionals committed to excellence.

“Now, we are expanding that mission with the IEOM Academy, an online platform designed to make export education more accessible to Nigerians everywhere. The Academy offers carefully curated courses tailored to meet the needs of exporters at different stages of their journey. Some of these courses include: Export Documentation and Compliance, International Market Research, Global Supply Chain Management, Cross-Cultural Communication in Business, Trade Finance and Payment Methods.”

He said the academy will serve as a resource hub for individuals and businesses looking to expand their reach beyond Nigeria’s borders.

He called on stakeholders, educators, industry leaders, and the media to help us spread the word and support this vision. “The SEDP is more than a programme—it is a movement to inspire young Nigerians to see themselves as global players. We invite partners, investors, and mentors to join us in building a strong foundation for the next generation of exporters.”

He told the students that this is their chance to think bigger. “The world is waiting for what you have to offer. As we build towards the official launch of the IEOM Academy and the Student Export Development Program, we look forward to your continued support in making this vision a reality.”

Others who explained the concepts and workings of the student export development scheme included Joy Eke-Ejiofor (Director of Entrepreneurship, Rivers State University); Emmanuel Dorgbaa (Director of Communications of IEOM), Mercy Odibe Chinanu (Director of Training in IEOM), and Andrew Otike Odibi (exporter/investor).

