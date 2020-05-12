As NHA seeks N1.5bn grant to cushion effect of COVID-19, appeals for 3-year tax exemption in Nasarawa

Chairman, Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA) in Nasarawa State, Abeku Danjuma, has appealed to the state government to grant them N1.5 billion stimulus to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on their businesses.

The chairman also appealed to the state government to grant their members three years tax exemption to enable them recover from the loss incurred during the partial lockdown in the state.

Danjuma made the appeal when he led other members of the association on a courtesy visit to the commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Dogo Shammah, in Lafia, the state capital.

The chairman, who attributed the low patronage in hotel business to the partial lockdown, said the sector in the last few weeks had been deserted by the emergence of the coronavirus.

He explained that hotels in the state were badly hit and had lost almost everything to the outbreak of COVID-19 and its consequences, saying, “Our businesses were shut down since the outbreak without customers, which means complete blockage in our income.

“The stimulus would serve as a backup to sustain the hospitality and tourism industry from total collapse and prevent job loses.”

He further appealed that the government should grant them three years tax holiday to enable them recover from the shock of the effects of the pandemic.

He also said the government should grant them permission to conduct home delivery of food to their clients that required such services due to restriction of movement.

“The government should also approve special identity cards to staff of hotels registered with the association to enable them move to markets for purchase of essential items for their hotels,” he said.

The NHA chairman therefore directed all their members not to retrench staff to avoid youths restiveness in the state and hardship on the people.

Responding, the Commissioner of information thanked the association for their contribution to the economy development of the state.

Shammah expressed the willingness of the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration to work with the association toward the development of the tourism industry.

He explained that already the government was working on a bill to reposition hotels in the state for better performance, and therefore assured the association that their request would be forwarded to the governor for consideration.