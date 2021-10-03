As Edo Heritage Hotel lightens the ancient Benin City…

The ancient Benin City is acknowledged as a tourist destination of repute given the ambience and rich cultural heritage that greet visitors both on pleasure and business tourism to the ancient kingdom.

Adding spice to this wonderful ancient city is the relaunch of Edo Heritage Hotel, right in the heart of the famous GRA Benin City, the famous four star hotel poised in providing a blend of luxury and comfort for business and tourism visits, family vacations and many more.

Guests at the luxury hotel located in the capital city of Edo State, famed ancient global artifacts custodians are welcomed into a scenic environment embedded with the cooling atmospheric condition synonymous with the city.

A magnificent complex housing two buildings of five and four storey respectively guests are spoilt for choice of rooms as there are over 90 rooms and suites for their comfort and relaxation.

A key attribute of the hotel is the hospitality of the well-groomed courteous staff smarting out with infectious smile and neatly dressed assuring first time visitors of the kind of comfort to expect while comfortably lodged in the hotel. It is indeed, a home away from home.

No wonder season and out of season, the hotel is a beehive of activities as guests have found not only comfort but security in the now volatile but serene city leading the pack as one of Nigeria’s tourist destinations.

In addition to these attributes, Edo Heritage Hotel situated along the city’s commercial district, the GRA is poles away from the Government House, making it most accessible among luxurious hotels within the city.

It’s a distance of 45 minutes drive from the Benin Airport.

Given assurance of future benefits to its present and prospective customers, Oha Uchenna Ernest, who has provided needed resources that has elicited the patronage the hotel enjoys today, said EHH has concluded arrangements to introduce reward system that guests will enjoy and earn opportunities at independent hotels and resorts around the globe instead of limiting earnings to one brand.

He said that once its partnership arrangements are concluded, the global initiative will be announced, which will present EHH as leading global brand.

Edo Heritage Hotel offers modern facilities that reflect modern inclinations. This makes guests’ stay more appealing. There is free in-room WiFi access for visitors to communicate with their business associates and loved ones. The rooms have smart card access and touch screen controls that operate everything from the television and lighting to the curtains and thermostat.

Exercise and proper dieting may not be top on every tourist’s agenda, but many business travellers and health-conscious visitors appreciate staying fit and being able to find a well-balanced meal. At Edo Heritage Hotel there is a standard gym and spas that can compare with what you find in luxury hotels in Dubai and Europe.

The hotel work with mobile-friendly hotel booking portals where visitors can make reservations from their smartphones and laptops.