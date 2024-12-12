As abandoned projects get sudden boost, NDDC set to complete sensitive inter-LGA bridge in Rivers

The NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku (middle), speaking during the inspection of the Kaa-Ataba Road and bridges in Khana and Andoni Local Government Areas of Rivers State. With him is Executive Director Projects Sir Victor Antai (right); Paramount Ruler of the Ataba Kingdom, Benson Egwenre Uruk (left); and the Project Manager, Christian Motor (second left).

…Top management visits many abandoned projects as communities turn out in jubilation

A bridge that links two local council areas of Rivers State and has link to Bonny Island has received some boost as the Niger Delta Development Commission says it will be delivered in the middle of 2025.

The bridge is 1.2km on a 2km road that links Khana and Andoni local council areas of Rivers State, said to be the longest bridge in the land areas of Rivers State.

Now, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), has assured that the Commission would complete the double-lane Kaa-Ataba Road with two bridges.

Ogbuku gave assurance during an inspection of a 1.2-kilometer-long bridge on the road, accompanied by the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Victor Antai, and other directors of the Commission.

He said the project is about 70% done, saying the Commission has discussed it with the on-site contractors.

He said he even assured the traditional ruler that the NDDC was back to the road already. “The contractor is back on site and working to ensure we finish this project by mid-next year.”

“As you can see, this bridge is one of the longest bridges in this country, after the Third Mainland Bridge and the Second Niger Bridge. This is about 1.2 kilometres long, and you can see it is very long. So, it is an ambitious project by the NDDC. We want to complete it for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta because once this bridge is completed, it will be linked to Ataba and also the Bony Island too.

“This bridge gives multiple gateways to Bony, apart from the Bony-Bodo expressway. You can also access Bony through this link. So I think we are very willing and prepared to complete this project; that is why we came here to meet with the contractor on site. They have already started casting the beams for the bridge.”

The Paramount Ruler of Ataba ethnic nationality in Andoni Local Government Area, Benson Egwenre Uruk, said he was delighted to see the NDDC back on the project, noting: “We had almost lost hope on this project. Seeing the NDDC here today has brought us joy.

“We are joyful because most of the communities in Andoni are motorable except the Ataba community. Completing this project would be a big relief for economic and social activities. It will improve the lives of the Ataba people.

The NDDC team also inspected the 30km Nsasak Junction-Akon Road that links Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

Ogbuku highlighted the project’s significance, stating that it would serve as an alternative route for commuters and reduce the cost of transportation. He expressed readiness to review the project’s scope and mobilise contractors to resume work as soon as possible.

He said, “About 15km of this project is done, and we are already conversing with the contractor about when they will return to the site. We are committed to reviewing the scope of the road and completing it in no distance time.”

“It is a project awarded in 2012 and is one of the projects we want to complete now. We came to inspect it to see its status, and we are already in discussions with the contractors to see how they can return to the site.

“We are determined to finish it because it will also reduce the cost of transportation between Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. Those going to Akwa Ibom can take the shorter route rather than go through the East-West Road on the Ogoni axis.”

“The bridge is meant to be 100 meters long. The contractors are eager to return to the site.”

“The total length of this road is 30 kilometres, but 15 Kilometres have already been done, so it’s just for us to cross the bridge and complete the remaining 15 Kilometres and another three Kilometres in front that will now link up to Azunmini.”

The NDDC team also inspected the emergency reconstruction of the 5.5-kilometre Oyigbo Road network, which traverses the Obunku, Umuosi, Obeakpu, Mgboji, and Ndoki communities in the Oyigbo Local Government Area.

