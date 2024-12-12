Workers’ motivation, sign of new life in NDDC

NDDC CEO, Sam Ogbuku (left) hands long service award to Seledi Thompson-Wakama

Some of the workers who benefitted from the long service awards at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have described it as sign of a new life at the Commission.

This is as the NDDC seems to experience its most stable moment in the past one decade. Part of evidence is the return of motivation to the workforce.

This week, motivation was taken to a new height when the Commission handed long service awards to 227 members of staff.

This is said to be for their contributions to the progress and performance of the Commission.

Motivation was said to have gone down much in recent due to many scandals and probes topped by a forensic audit that allegedly opened cans of warms to the tune of N6 trillion without verifiable results.

The personnel were said to have been in depression with bad name and unpaid remunerations plus promotions that were no more on merit. That was called the era of transaction.

Now, workers are being told to expect a new era of transformation with pride to belong to a commission that is now hailed everywhere for delivering on mandates.

Speaking during the award ceremony at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), said the awards’ essence was to motivate and build staff confidence in career progression and promote excellence through healthy competition for better service delivery. He congratulated the awardees on reaching remarkable milestones.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Boma Iyaye, noted that working in the NDDC for 10, 20, and 30 years was a great feat.He said progress would not be made if staff did not work together. He called on awardees to groom the downline.

Responding on behalf of the awardees for 30 years, an Assistant Chief Confidential Secretary, Russel Ighere, advised staff to stay clean and upright to qualify for the long service award.

He assured management that the awardees would not rest on their oars but would ensure their knowledge would be passed down to other staff.

Another awardee for 20 years of service and the Director of Security, Edga Okpozo, noted that the long service award would motivate the recipients. He thanked the NDDC Management for recognising staff for their resilience and hard work and assured him that the awardees would continue to give the Commission their best.

The NDDC Director of Administration and Human Resources, Patrick Ekade, thanked the Executive Management for their support and encouragement in granting the 2024 Long Service Award.

He said the long service awards covered staff who served between 10 and 30 years. He gave the breakdown showing that those for 30 years were 55; staff for 20 years were 136; those for 15 years were 30; and 6 were honoured for 10 years of service.

The NDDC boss was joined in presenting the awards by the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Boma Iyaye and the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde.

