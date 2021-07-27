Arunma Oteh elected new chair of The Royal African Society

Arunma Oteh, former treasurer and vice-president of the World Bank has been elected as the new chair of The Royal African Society.

She will succeed Zeinab Badawi – a journalist and broadcaster who is stepping down after seven years, at the end of her second term.

“We are delighted that Arunma has agreed to take on the role of chair. She is a great champion for Africa and will play a key role in connecting the Society with Africans everywhere and in ensuring their voices are heard,” Nick Westcott,” director at The Royal African Society said in a statement.

“Her extensive experience across business, economic, academic, cultural, and political spheres will be invaluable,” Westcott added.

As chair, she will be responsible for leading the council that sets the society’s strategic direction for the achievement of its mission.

She will serve a renewable term of three years.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to lead such an eminent Council and contribute to the great work that the Royal African Society has been doing for 120 years,” Oteh said in a statement.

“The society offers so many possibilities to learn about Africa, to influence policy, and to showcase the business & cultural opportunities that Africa offers, and thereby help unleash Africa’s enormous potential,” she further said.

“Our work will also help strengthen the relationships and partnerships that African countries and the U.K. need, address the important challenges that the world currently faces,” she added.

Oteh is a member of the Global Leadership Council at Said Business School – University of Oxford, and a member of the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group.

She is the former director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, and group vice-president and treasurer at the African Development Bank.