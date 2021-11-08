Artisan Express launches App for finding artisans

With the rise of on-demand platforms and the gig economy, technology is now an important connector for service providers to reach customers quickly and efficiently.

On-demand applications have become popular in recent years, as they help users save time, money, and effort, and one of such apps in Artisan Express.

Launched in July 2021, Artisan Express is an on-demand mobile app to connect you to nearby, affordable, well-trained, and vetted handymen for both domestic and commercial needs.

Users can find artisans to do any kind of household work like plumbing, electrical works, carpentry, AC, painting, flooring & tile installation, masonry, air conditioning installation and repairs, pest control, and other general services.

artisans

Artisan Express App currently boosts of over 500 pre-vetted artisans on the platform who have been background checked at launch and is growing the number of service providers on the platform daily.

Speaking at the launch of the platform, Joy Ofili-Yebovi, co-founder, Artisan Express, said, “We have spent the last 6 months selecting, verifying, and training artisans in Lagos in with different skill sets and service offering. Our App meets the needs of users who are not only looking for convenience, but also to receive ordered services in a timely fashion.”

Verified service providers and professionals on the app enjoy a range of benefits on artisan express including improved income and earnings, healthcare benefits, workmen insurance cover, access to skills trainings and certifications as well as financial opportunities like Loans and Micro pension

Alfred Ade-Ijimakinwa, head of operations and service fulfilment, Artisan Express, said, “We are working hard every day to improve on the app and over the next few months, we also intend to introduce other features to the app to significantly improve the user experience from booking, tracking and payment of 20+ handyman services while ensuring safety and security of customer data.”

The Artisan Express app is available for users to download in the App Store for iPhones, and Google Play for Android devices.