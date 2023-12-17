Arsenal defeat Brighton 2:0 to move top of Premier League table

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were on target as Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win against Brighton to move top of the Premier League table.

With Liverpool hosting Manchester United later, the Gunners returned to the Premier League summit.

The 2-0 victory came after the Gunners lost to Aston Villa eight days ago.

Gabriel Jesus was exceptional throughout for Arsenal as his back-post header from close range broke the deadlock before a cool Kai Havertz finish wrapped up the three points for Arsenal – who also became the first team to prevent Brighton from scoring in a league game this season.

The Seagulls’ Europa League exerts arguably caught up with them as they were largely toothless throughout, managing just one shot on target.

Bukayo Saka, up against the experienced James Milner in a mismatch for pace down Arsenal’s right, blocked a couple of early efforts while Martin Odegaard curled a shot just wide of the post.

Gabriel Martinelli fired over when he should have done better as Arsenal dominated the chances in a watchable first half. However, Arteta will not want to see replays of his booking from referee Tim Robinson – his fourth of the season, having only returned to the touchline after being banned at Aston Villa.