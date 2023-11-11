Arsenal beat Burnley to move level points with Man City

On Saturday, Arsenal recorded a brilliant 3-1 over struggling Burnley at Emirates Stadium to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Leandro Trossard’s brave opener gave the Gunners the lead in the 45th minute when he nodded in at the far post for Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at Emirates Stadium.

Burnley equalised eight minutes into the second half when Gabriel deflected Josh Brownhill’s low shot into the net. Still, the visitors were level for only three minutes before William Saliba headed in Trossard’s corner from point-blank range.

Oleksandr Zinchenko completed the scoring with an acrobatic finish into the top corner after Dara O’Shea had inadvertently steered another Trossard corner onto the crossbar.

Arsenal finished the game with 10 men after second-half substitute Fabio Vieira was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Brownhill, but the Gunners held on comfortably.

Burnley stays in the relegation zone in 19th place while Arsenal trails league leaders City on goal difference; Pep Guardiola’s team can restore their three-point lead with a victory at Chelsea on Sunday.

Despite several injury doubts heading into the game, Mikel Arteta made just one alteration as Zinchenko replaced the unfit Ben White in defence as Bukayo Saka was deemed fit enough to start despite limping off in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Sevilla.