Arsenal vs Burnley Gunners continue title push at Emirates Stadium

After Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the 2023/24 campaign came to a controversial end against Newcastle last Saturday, the Gunners will be hoping to get back on track in their push for the Premier League title as they take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

An impressive Gunners side will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League and remain in the title race, while the Clarets set an unwanted record in a 2-0 reverse against Crystal Palace.

A controversial decision saw Arsenal lose 1-0 to Newcastle United in their last Premier League outing, with the Gunners dropping to fourth in the Premier League table.

But Mikel Arteta’s side will take solace as Liverpool and Tottenham also dropped points, but City won, with Arsenal’s title rivals from last season moving three points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal will today need to put their stumbling recent domestic form behind them. The Gunners eased to victory over Sevilla to take a big step towards the Champions League knockout stages

Mikel Arteta’s side have been strong at home all season, unbeaten in the eight matches they have played at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions, and they will be confident of extending that run against Burnley team.

“Looking back on the games they have played and the results they have got, in some of them they merited much more than what they got. I don’t think it reflects actually what they deserved in games,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.

“But that is the difficulty of this league. Sometimes when you deserve more you don’t get it because the quality of the opposition is so high. But the way they have transformed their way of playing, the club, and how they continue to play with the belief that they do, for me it’s remarkable.”

The Clarets currently sit 19th in the table with just four points from 11 games, and Kompany’s side are now enduring a four-match losing streak following their sole victory this season against Luton Town. A defeat here would see them lose five consecutive league matches in the same campaign for the first time in 47 years.

“I didn’t sign up for the job to just win the league with 101 points. If you sign up as a manager, there are only very few people that win,” Kompany said.

“It’s usually the same guy and he’s bald like me. You have to put things into perspective – very few managers win trophies.

“What [Arteta] has done at Arsenal is completely in line with his personality. He started with some tough challenges, but he managed to rally the club behind him, and they’ve built a team that is one of the best in the league. Nobody doubted that he would be a good manager.”

Arsenal have been in fine form at the Emirates this season, winning six of their eight home matches across all competitions, including each of the last three.

The Gunners are also unbeaten in their last 37 home games against newly promoted sides and have kept four clean sheets in their last five on home soil.

Burnley are the lowest goalscorer in the Premier League after 11 games, finding the back of the net just eight times.